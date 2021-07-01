SUKU (SUKU) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUKU has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $27.55 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00715477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.50 or 0.07861931 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

