Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Verastem stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.97. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. Analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Verastem by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

