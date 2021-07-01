LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

LPSN opened at $63.24 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 318,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

