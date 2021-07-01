Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,200 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

