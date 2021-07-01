Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,300 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.