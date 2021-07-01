Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

