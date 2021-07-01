Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

