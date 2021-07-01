Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 11,983 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

