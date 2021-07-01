Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

