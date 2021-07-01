Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

