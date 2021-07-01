QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,161 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after acquiring an additional 301,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,774 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

HAIN stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

