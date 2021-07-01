Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $161.80 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.