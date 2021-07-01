Head-To-Head Analysis: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cano Health and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80% 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cano Health and 1Life Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A 1Life Healthcare 0 2 14 0 2.88

1Life Healthcare has a consensus target price of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Cano Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cano Health and 1Life Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 11.95 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -49.34

Cano Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Cano Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

