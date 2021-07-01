NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,273.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company.
NVR stock opened at $4,973.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,864.51. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.01.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
