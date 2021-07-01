NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,273.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company.

NVR stock opened at $4,973.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,864.51. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

