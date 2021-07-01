SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after acquiring an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First American Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.