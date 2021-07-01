Trexquant Investment LP Invests $435,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $113,322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

