Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth $93,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth $817,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 70.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 454.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 864.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 144,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

