Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1,905.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,894.65, with a volume of 20,660 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSU shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$39.79 billion and a PE ratio of 93.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,796.27.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4199977 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 19.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

