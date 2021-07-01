Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 272.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 520,715 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.53% of Performance Food Group worth $41,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.