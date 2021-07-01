Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of SR opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.97. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth $37,411,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

