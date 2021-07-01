CL King Begins Coverage on Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Equities researchers at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.