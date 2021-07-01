Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $3.09 on Thursday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.