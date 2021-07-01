DNB Markets Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

