Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in June

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCNNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.97.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

