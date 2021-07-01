Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

