Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,700 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

