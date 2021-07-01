Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

