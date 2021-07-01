Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 874.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $203.90 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.22.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

