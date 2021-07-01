Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,528 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 242,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

