Rainicorn 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,568.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $13,568.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00140408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,384.17 or 0.99960587 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.