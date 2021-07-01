DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,364 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign worth $24,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

DOCU opened at $279.57 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

