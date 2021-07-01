Stifel Financial Corp Has $23.38 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 162.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,861 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Five Below worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

FIVE stock opened at $193.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.22. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

