Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 41.64%.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Several research firms recently commented on BYRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

