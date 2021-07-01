Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $19,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ON stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

