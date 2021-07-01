Lakeland Bancorp’s (LBAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

