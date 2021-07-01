Insider Buying: AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Director Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $20,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $20.65 on Thursday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $3,150,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

