Brokers Issue Forecasts for Perion Network Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Perion Network in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million.
Shares of PERI opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.07 million, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.