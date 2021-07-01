Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Athene were worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Athene by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

NYSE:ATH opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.33.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

