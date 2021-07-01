Credit Suisse AG Sells 148,640 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,640 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amcor were worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 83.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 45.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 45.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

