Credit Suisse AG Buys 659,107 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lufax were worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lufax by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

LU stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

