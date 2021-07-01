Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,960 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

