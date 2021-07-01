Credit Suisse AG Acquires 104,371 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Athene were worth $23,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

