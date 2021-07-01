Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,150,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 590,823 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 100,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

