Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE ELS opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

