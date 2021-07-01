Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

