Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

