Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

