Dana L. Nichols Sells 500 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $762.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QCR by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QCR by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.