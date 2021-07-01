Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Capri by 36,838.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.