Analysts Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.55. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

